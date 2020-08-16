DARQ Complete Edition arrives later this year on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS5 and Series X

Share it:

Exactly one year after the question and answer with Tim Sweeney for the exclusive failure of DARQ on the Epic Store, the authors of Unfold Games set for the end of the year the launch window of the Complete Edition of their dark-colored puzzle platform on PC and console.

As a result of the now known problems related to the Coronavirus emergency, at least initially DARQ Complete Edition will be available only in digital edition from December on Steam and GOG.com, as well as on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X and Nintendo Switch stores. For the physical version, however, we will have to wait until early 2021.

To those who follow us, we remind you that DARQ is a psychological horror who tries to return to the screen the restlessness suffered by Lloyd, a boy unable to wake up from a long sleep and forced to embark on a journey in his mind to fight the monsters that populate his most terrifying nightmares. The Complete Edition includes all the levels of the original version of DARQ and the additional scenarios of the expansions The Tower is The Crypt.

During the adventure we will be able to bend them to our liking rules of physics and take advantage of the Lloyd's fantasy to change the appearance of the levels in the hope, by doing so, to put together the puzzle of memories that will allow our alter-ego to find an escape from this dream microcosm.