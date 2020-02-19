Darksiders Genesis: how to play in local co-op, splitscreen and online

Share it:

After the PC debut, Darksiders Genesis is finally available on PS4, Xbox One and Switch. In this mini-guide we explain how to play cooperative locally, splitscreen and online on all platforms.

The co-op mode of Darksiders Genesis it is certainly one of the strengths of this spin-off of Darksiders inspired by Diablo. Users can play cooperatively both locally (using the splitscreen) and online, on all platforms where the title is available. Let's see how.

How to play local co-op in Darksiders Genesis

To play in local co-op a Darksiders Genesis in the company of a friend, using the splitscreen mode (split screen), first of all you have to find one Summoning stone. As you can see in the image below, these stones have the shape of a pointed pillar and are quite simple to locate on the map.

After identifying one, you just have to approach the pillar and interact with it to view the menu of the local co-op mode. At this point, player 2 must press any key to join the game. Finally, each of the two players can choose to impersonate War or Conflict.

How to play Darksiders Genesis online co-op

A console is required to play Darksiders Genesis online co-op on console active subscription to the respective online gaming service. This means that you will need a PS Plus membership on PS4, an Xbox Live Gold membership on Xbox One and a Nintendo Switch Online membership on Nintendo Switch. On PC, however, no type of subscription is required.

What should I do to play online co-op mode? Simple: when you start a game of Darksiders Genesis, and you have to choose between the "private" and "online" options, select "online". Then, in the game, pause the game and select the online co-op option. In this you will be paired with another online player via matchmaking.

