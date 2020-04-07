Darko Peric, 'Helsinki' in 'La Casa de Papel': "I always say it, Vidal would give the profile for the series"

Share it:

Serbian actor Darko Peric, who plays the role of 'Helsinki' in the popular Spanish series 'La Casa de Papel', said on Tuesday that the Chilean Arturo vidal He would be the Barcelona player who would best fit in to make a cameo in a future season of the series.

'I always say. A player who has a more 'punk' look is Arturo Vidal, I think for the series would give the profile'' the actor joked in a video interview for the Barça club's 'YouTube' channel.

The Serb, who does not consider himself a soccer fan, spoke of his admiration for exazulgrana Hristo Stoichkov and he recognized maintaining a relationship with some players from the first team squad.

Peric mentioned Ousmane Dembélé, with whom he has spoken on several occasions, Antoine Griezmann, with whom he shares a passion for basketball, and Ivan Rakitic.

His passion for basketball was born many years ago and has allowed him, he said, to establish a 'good relationship' with the Barça power forward. Nikola Mirotic.

'I have many friends who play in the Euroleague, the ACB and the NBA and they are all a little to see what will happen'said the Serb in relation to the current standstill in competitions due to the global crisis of the coronavirus.

To conclude, Peric, who claimed to be 'entertained' these days at home by all the interviews that have emerged after the premiere of the fourth season of the series, commented which first-team players would play each character in 'La Casa de Papel' .

The role of 'The Professor', of a silent and calculating profile, would fit with Leo Messi, the character of 'Tokio', daring and sure of herself, would give it to Griezmann, while his, 'Helsinki, a big guy with a good interior, related it to Gerard Piqué.