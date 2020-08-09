Dark Souls x Hollow Knight: the crossover comes to life in a series of fan art

Share it:

From the pages of his Twitter profile, the soulslike and metroidvania enthusiast student known as Lub270d made some beautiful fan art with which he tried to imagine a crossover between Dark Souls and Hollow Knight.

The project carried out by the fan of the two role-playing action series by From Software and Team Cherry focuses on the bosses and the most grim enemies of Dark Souls 3 through sketches that immortalize them with the artistic style of monsters of Hollow Knight.

The ideal link between the world to ashes of Dark Souls and the kingdom of insects of Hollow Knight is obviously reinforced by the dark tones that outline their respective digital universes; it is not surprising, therefore, that the work proposed by Lub270d has been able to attract tens of thousands of users on social networks, with enthusiastic reviews of enthusiasts who urge developers to draw an example from his fan made project to bring this collaboration to life.

While we're at it, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our in-depth analysis with all the latest news on the history and gameplay of Hollow Knight Silksong, the next chapter of Team Cherry's metroidvania series coming in the coming months on PC and Nintendo Switch. As for From Software, the latest news shared by the Japanese developers does not concern the highly anticipated project of Elden Ring but the announcement of the arrival at the end of October of a huge update of Sekiro Shadows Die Twice.