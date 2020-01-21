Dark Souls Remastered: streamer overcomes the No Damage challenge and ends the game without damage

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As a big fan of soulslike and No Hit challenges, the streamer Squilla claims to have completed what, for many, might seem like a feat to the limits of the impossible, that is to finish Dark Souls Remastered without causing even a point of damage to the own character.

Unlike the more famous No Hit Challenge which foresee "only" the completion of a game without being hit by enemies, that one No Damage it is a challenge that consists in reaching the end credits of a title while keeping the health bar of one's alter-ego intact, without suffering damage from falls, traps or "accidental hits" of any kind.

To testify that his goal has been achieved, the streamer has re-released the entire game sequence on YouTube Three hours and a half who saw him starring in the role of the Dark Souls Remastered hero from the beginning to the end of the main campaign.

What do you think of this venture? Let us know with a comment, perhaps offering us your opinion on the techniques and strategies you use most to deal with this type of title. On these pages we have also given space to the No Hit challenges of the Dark Souls trilogy passed in two hours and the battle, also without being hit, fought 1,400 times against a boss of God of War in New Game Plus mode by a fan of action adventure.