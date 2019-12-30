Dark Souls and the No Hit challenge: streamer completes the trilogy in two hours without getting hit

Share it:

Twitch's Dinossindgeil streamer managed to complete the Dark Souls trilogy without being hit even once, and all in the course of a triple game session that took just over two hours in total.

The Twitch streamer isn't the first Dark Souls fan to achieve this though incredible result: in March 2018, the user known as The_Happy_Hob achieved the same goal and managed to complete the Dark Souls trilogy without ever being hit.

What makes Dinossindgeil's accomplishment truly special is the time it took to complete this challenge: Net of the pauses and "transitions" between one game and another, the content creator passionate about Dark Souls has indeed broke every record of challenges No Hit reaching in just over two hours a result that, to others, required a much higher amount of time.

As we can see in the video that testifies the achievement, once he realized that he had successfully completed the challenge, the streamer in question let himself go in a liberating cry which well represents the tension felt throughout the threefold adventure in the dark color dimension of the cult series from FromSoftware. Speaking of Dark Souls and streamer activities halfway between the comedian and the improbable: did you know that a fan recently tried to beat the soulslike bosses with a toaster?