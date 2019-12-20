Dark Souls: an enthusiast fights soulslike bosses with a toaster!

Share it:

TheRealSpidersGeorg_ is a youtuber fond of Dark Souls who has tried to take the brutal challenges offered by From Software's colossal soulslike to a whole new level by deciding to face the bosses of the title using a toaster as a controller.

Drawing on his experience as a programmer and his rudimentary engineering skills, youtuber has transformed a very common electric toaster in a technological device equipped with inputs that allow its user to use it as a controller.

Once the dark-colored adventure keys of From Software were remapped on the unique layout of buttons, levers and knobs of this "intelligent toaster", the Dark Souls fan took the message shared by the Japanese developers with the trailer "La Cenere Anela le Braci" by DS3 to make a lot more "Crisp" the playful experience offered by boss fights of the title.

At the bottom and at the top of the news you find the video gameplay made by the content creator to demonstrate the feasibility of his crazy engineering firm. To stay on the subject of video game oddities, don't miss the videos of the phenomena that decided to play Sekiro with bongos by Donkey Kong and Jedi Fallen Order with a fake lightsaber of a line of Star Wars themed toys.