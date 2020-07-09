Dark Souls 3 finished with Guitar Hero guitar without taking damage, incredible but true

Share it:

It is possible to finish Dark Souls III using the Guitar Hero guitar as controller and without taking any hits? Ideally we would be led to say no but in reality the MezzPlays streamer has succeeded in this endeavor, earning the eternal glory of the web.

It is not the first time that players finish Dark Souls 3 using alternative controllers or without damage, but it never happened at the same time, it is therefore an absolute record for the FromSoftware game. MezzPlays obviously knows DS3 very well, as you can see in the video, the player skillfully dodges bosses and optional areas so as not to waste too much time and minimize the risks. Using Mod Firearms rifles would have been easier, isn't it?

Among the latest achievements to report is that of a disabled streamer who played with a controller connected to his mouth, managing to beat the game's final boss. Dark Souls 3 is one of the video games in the series most used by speedrunners and by those who want to try to set new records, testifying to how it is one of the Dark Sous most appreciated by the public and critics. You can see the achievement of MezzPlays on Twitch, good vision!