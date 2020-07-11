Dark Souls 3: assault rifles and characters from Resident Evil, here are the latest mods

Share it:

New mods continue to arrive for Dark Souls 3, the From Software title that after years of release is still supported by the modder community. After witnessing the release of the bizarre mod that allows you to use firearms in Dark Souls 3, here comes another dedicated to one of the protagonists of Resident Evil.

Someone has in fact decided to use the 3D model of Leon Kennedy of Resident Evil 2 Remake in the From Software game. The model the issue is not of particularly high quality, but it must be said that if used in conjunction with the Modern Firearm, or the mod that allows you to eliminate enemies with shots of M16 and AK-47, has a certain effect. By installing the mod you can take on the appearance of the famous protagonist of the survival horror Capcom simply by wearing the entire armor set of the Fallen Knight.

If you are interested in downloading this mod, which we remind you is compatible only with the PC version of the game just like all the others, you can download the necessary files on the relative official page of Nexus Mods. Before you proceed to install the mod, don't forget to download Dark Souls 3 mod engine, or the tool that blocks access to the online features of the game, so as to avoid the ban.