Dark Souls 2: a free mod is coming soon that distorts and improves lighting

From the pages of his Twitter profile, the modder Stayd offers us a preview of his work on the Dark Souls 2 graphics engine to improve the lighting of the From Software blockbuster rolistic action.
The comparative images published by Stayd allow us to appreciate the work done by the modder in modifying the Dark Souls 2 lighting system, with interventions that include adding effects and features such as volumetric lights.
In the intentions of the modder, all this should be available during 2020 with an additional package that can be downloaded completely free of charge from those who already own the game on the PC, thus allowing fans to "update" the illuminations of a title that, given the about six years since its release, needed a little one graphic restyling.
The passion lavished by Stayd on this project is only the latest testimony of the love nourished by the fans of this series who, wanting to listen to the multiple rumors that have emerged on the net in recent months, should soon witness the announcement of Demon's Souls Remastered in exclusive on PS5 by study Bluepoint, perhaps during the likely presentation of PlayStation 5 in February.
Another quick comparison, this time Heide's Tower of Flame. Easily the brightest level in the game now, followed closely by Dragon Shrine.
I just love the look of this place.
(Before After) pic.twitter.com/d74gnkLdEf
– Stayd (@ Stayd3D) January 20, 2020
I figured it out, the problem was I was dumb the whole time.
Now I can swap back to unmodified files at will, so expect a lot of comparisons in the near future.
Starting with my current favorite, Shrine of Amana.
(Left is before, right is after) pic.twitter.com/cgHlUTtP4l
– Stayd (@ Stayd3D) January 17, 2020
