 Dark Rey and more in new concept art for Star Wars: Skywalker's Rise

Later this month the film's art book is released "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" And to remind us, the official Star Wars page has released some of those concept arts, along with some statements from Phil Szostak, Lucasfilm's creative art director. Szostak has also been in charge of chronicling the conceptual art of this sequel trilogy, with the ideas of different artists, in a series of books that, as we say, concludes this month.

In these arts we can see a new plane of Dark King, a shot of the festival scene or other moments from the film, with explanations from Szostak to find out how certain elements have been used to evoke a sensation.

In a scene not shot for the final film, a cape, described by conceptual artist Glyn Dillon's wardrobe chief as a "dark flowing entity," envelops Rey. Dillon's bold use of color and Rey's steel-eyed expression give this piece an appropriately unsettling vibe. Additionally, the wavy texture of the mantle evokes the nightmare biomechanical art of the Alien H.R. Giger.

In Pasaana's Aki-Aki village design, creature concept designer Jake Lunt Davies explored how his culture could inform his representation. Here, crowds of joyous celebrities raise representations of running water, emanating from a huge effigy of an Aki-Aki god. Lunt Davies' use of warm, cool tones and curved shapes drive the eye around the page, giving a sense of energy and flow well suited to this early performance of the Festival of the Ancients.

The excitement evoked by an illustration is a key factor in deciding which pieces end in a Star Wars Art book. For me, the depiction of design supervisor James Clyne of the final flight of General Leia Organa's Tantive IV ship is not only a moment of enthusiasm for her Resistance, but a celebration of the life of the late and great actress Carrie Fisher. Although she is no longer with us, the spirit of Fisher lives in the hearts of Star Wars fans, just like the spirit of Leia in the hearts of her friends.

The bond between Rey and Finn is one of the earliest and strongest connections forged in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Concept artist Adam Brockbank's painting of a simple act of kindness among old friends, a quiet moment in the vexis tunnels under the sands of the Pasaana desert, reminds me of an illustration from a children's storybook. I also love the C-3PO looking silently, with bright eyes, on the left side of the piece.