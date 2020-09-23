Dark Nights: Death Metal: who is the new and mysterious Omega Knight?

One of the most devastating comic events of the year, Dark Nights: Death Metal continues to surprise readers with twists and completely out of the ordinary moments that are defining a real crisis within the DC multiverse, introducing new and powerful enemies that will surely find space in other stories as well.

In fact, in the latest volume of Justice League a villain never appeared before debuted, and who could play a fundamental role not only in Death Metal, but also in spin-off stories or even dedicated series. In the issue in question we find the extravagant group formed by Nightwing, Hawkgirl and Detective Chimp, on their way to the remnants of the Hall of Justice.

Here the heroes are faced with a repentant Lex Luthor, who admits that he feels guilty for the terrible actions he took in the past to help Perpetua and the Laughing Batman rise to power. Superman’s nemesis later explains that the Throne of Perpetua, powered by what’s left of the Legion of Destiny, is located in Brimstone Bay, and that to free the Legion it is necessary to face a huge creature, known as the Omega Knight.

Believing Lex’s words, Omega Knight was created by Perpetua, after the latter brought together and brought back to life some of the Omega Titans, who died during the destruction of the Source Wall, it is therefore an indestructible opponent to say the least, a kind of Frankenstein monster used by Perpetua as a bodyguard. Below you can find the splendid table dedicated to the immense creature.

Recall that Nightwing and Hawkgirl have obtained new costumes, and we leave you to the origins of Batman B-Rex.