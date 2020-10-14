Dark Nights: Death Metal, the terrible fate of one of DC’s most beloved heroes

Dark Nights: Dark Metal by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo is proving to be one of the darkest and cruelest works set in the Batman universe. In the fourth volume of this series, one of the public’s favorite heroes will definitely say goodbye.

Robin King, murderous version of Bruce Wayne, is one of the more gory characters of the history of DC Comics. Before condemning his own targets, Robin King subjects them to incredible punishments, even worse than death. In Dark Nights: Death Metal # 4 this sad fate falls to one of the most popular superheroes in the DC universe.

In the fourth volume of Snyder and Capullo’s work, Swamp Thing and Harley Quinn try to resist Robin King as they await a signal from Wonder Woman. But Robin King, which he carries with him Jonah Hex’s still living head, comes before them. Horrified, Harley urges him to let go of his head, but the insane Bruce Wayne’s response highlights all the evil he is capable of.

“I feel this is a negative way of looking at things. Maybe I’m just young and naive, but I like to think that there is always something to hurt.“says Robin King, who in the meantime pulls out a knife. “This blade was forged by Neron, lord of hell. If you are stabbed with it and are a sinner, go straight to Mask Mavdil, the lowest and hottest pit … where the demons take the forms of those you have against. sin and peel your flesh every morning. The nice thing is that the flesh grows back every night. “

At that point, with all the ferocity of which he is capable, Robin King stabs Hex’s head, destroying all that was left of it and delivering him to his dark fate. How will Harley Queen and Swamp Thing react? In the meantime, let’s try to uncover the identity of the mysterious Omega Knight from Dark Night: Death Metal. Don’t miss the new costumes used by Nightwing and Hawkgirl in Dark Night: Death Metal.