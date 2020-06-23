Dark Nights: Death Metal introduces an alternative Batman Beyond

Share it:

After suffering a postponement due to the pandemic, the first issue of Dark Nights: Death Metal has reached the shelves of comics. The series has introduced a series of characters with a new look; one of them is an evil version of Batman, dressed in an atypical red and black costume.

This particular variant of the Dark Knight is, surprisingly, a dark reinterpretation of Batman Beyond / Terry McGinnis. The hypothesis is confirmed by the screenwriter of the magazine, Scott Snyder, who specified his official name – "Beyonder".

Recognizing a similarity between the original Batman Beyond and the latter iteration is quite immediate. Their customs, in fact, share several analogies; Terry's has a color scheme opposite to that of the antagonist.

With only one issue released, we don't know how relevant Beyonder's character will be; we know however – from previous statements – Snyder's creative ambitions for the new Dark Nights narrative course:

"I have been waiting to write this story since the end of Dark Nights: Metal. Although it was an event with a very specific conclusion, we have left some points unresolved. I hoped that if people liked the first series enough, we would have had the opportunity to create something bigger, and that's our plan for Death Metal. "

