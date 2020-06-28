Dark Knights: Death Metal tells the origins of Batman B-Rex

Share it:

Dark Knights: Death Metal, since its first release, has introduced a myriad of characters characterized by an unprecedented design. In addition to a review of the Justice League, let's get acquainted with a curious Batman in Tyrannosaurus rex version.

We had glimpsed B-Rex – this is its official name – already from the official previews of the first issue, now we discover its origins thanks to the retrospective of Wonder Woman:

"Before the cave collapsed on him, Bruce loaded his consciousness at the last moment into a robot dinosaur; I'm already aware of your story, this doesn't make you Batman."

B-Rex: "Yes but".

Diana: "Are you able to throw the Batarangs with those tiny arms?"

B-Rex: "They are proportionate … and I'm working on it anyway."

Diana's last question concerns her actual ability to drive the Batmobile, unleashing the wrath of the B-Rex.

In case you missed it, we bring you back the official synopsis of the latest incarnation of Dark Knights:

"Get ready for a shocking encore! The legendary team behind Dark Nights: Metal and Batman: Last Knights on Earth is at the center of the scene and will meet for one last tour. While Earth is subjugated by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League finds itself at the mercy of the Laughing Batman. Humanity struggles to survive in a landscape so infernal as to appear unrecognizable; meanwhile Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman, each on their own, fight for survival. "

