Dark Horse announces new God of War comic series

The God of War managed to become even more popular since the premiere of God of War for Playstation 4 in 2018. Such has been its success that the franchise has not hesitated to expand with novels and comics based on its history. A new adventure from Kratos comes to the world of comics with God of War: Fallen God, the new work published by Dark Horse Comics.

According to the ComicBook website, the story of Fallen God will be located between God of War III and God of War on PS4. The comic will be written by Chris Roberson (iZombie, God of War), drawn by Tony Parker (God of War, This Damned Band), colored by Dan Jackson (The Strain, The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys), and written by John Roshell (Overwatch Anthology, Astro City). The cover will be in charge of the artist Dave Rapoza.

This time around, Kratos will try to move on. after his battles against Zeus and Athena, something that could cost him even his own sanity. "Believing that he will finally be free from his slavery, he sets sail for the desert in an attempt to distance himself from his home and his shame only to find his anger, and guilt closely follows him," says his official description. "Kratos is furious at the only enemy that has proven invincible: himself. But a war against oneself cannot be won, and only invites insanity."

The first issue of God of War: Fallen God will hit stores in the United States on June 24. It is still unknown when it will be available in Spanish. What we do know is that Cory Barlog, creator of God of War for PS4, wants a series of this franchise on Netflix, something that would undoubtedly drive fans of the 2018 Game of the Year hugely crazy.