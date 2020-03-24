Entertainment

Dark Horse announces new God of War comic series

March 24, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The God of War managed to become even more popular since the premiere of God of War for Playstation 4 in 2018. Such has been its success that the franchise has not hesitated to expand with novels and comics based on its history. A new adventure from Kratos comes to the world of comics with God of War: Fallen God, the new work published by Dark Horse Comics.

Sony Santa Monica Studio blew us away with its 2018 take on God of War, which received a 10 in our review and was IGN's Game of the Year for 2018. The evolution of Kratos obviously became a touchpoint for a large part of the PlayStation 4 fanbase , selling over 10 million copies in its first year on sale, a feature-length documentary about God of War's development, and plenty of impressive fan creations like an animatronic Mimir head. But after its initial release, Sony Santa Monica has remained relatively quiet on Kratos ’future. Opting not to do any major campaasapland or story-based DLC, God of War received a few updates after its launch like Photo Mode and New Game +. Instead, its post-launch life has been about celebrating its story, an elongated hunt for Easter eggs, and general wonder about where it could go next, particularly after the revelations of its ending. And while that remains a mystery, its sales, critical, and conversational success makes a sequel something the PS4, and likely PS5 audience, would very much want to play.

According to the ComicBook website, the story of Fallen God will be located between God of War III and God of War on PS4. The comic will be written by Chris Roberson (iZombie, God of War), drawn by Tony Parker (God of War, This Damned Band), colored by Dan Jackson (The Strain, The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys), and written by John Roshell (Overwatch Anthology, Astro City). The cover will be in charge of the artist Dave Rapoza.

This time around, Kratos will try to move on. after his battles against Zeus and Athena, something that could cost him even his own sanity. "Believing that he will finally be free from his slavery, he sets sail for the desert in an attempt to distance himself from his home and his shame only to find his anger, and guilt closely follows him," says his official description. "Kratos is furious at the only enemy that has proven invincible: himself. But a war against oneself cannot be won, and only invites insanity."

READ:  Netflix Ozark Season 3 - What Fans Expect

The first issue of God of War: Fallen God will hit stores in the United States on June 24. It is still unknown when it will be available in Spanish. What we do know is that Cory Barlog, creator of God of War for PS4, wants a series of this franchise on Netflix, something that would undoubtedly drive fans of the 2018 Game of the Year hugely crazy.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.