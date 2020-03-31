Dark Entei and Alola Exeggutor arrive at Pokémon GO in new events

Share it:

Two new special investigations are being prepared for the next few days in Pokémon GO and with them will appear the opportunity to capture a Dark Entei and the Exeggutor of Alola.

Due to the activities canceled in the game due to the pandemic, the investigation The Dark Threat Grows has been extended and it will be possible to complete it throughout April if you have not already done so. This will allow you to get hold of Giovanni's Dark Entei.

During the month of April, you can save Dark Entei from Giovanni. There will be no new series of special investigations for Team GO Rocket in April. If you still haven't been able to finish The Dark Threat Grows, you can do it until the end of April.

April's research comes with an Alola Exeggutor with Stardust bonus that will last the whole month and allow you to get hold of this creature with some additional perks that are welcome.

From Wednesday April 1, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. to Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. CET (1:00 p.m. PDT), Exeggutor of Alola, the Pokémon Coco, will be available as a Research Achievement encounter , And with a Stardust bonus!

In this coming month, the time for the featured Pokémon and the time for the mysterious bonus will continue to exist. At the moment no details have been given about what content they will bring and therefore it will be necessary to pay attention to the news they share.

We continue to prioritize updates on Pokémon GO features and experiences that can be enjoyed in individual settings. Until further notice, events may change in some areas.

Niantic recently announced that they will continue to implement improvements in the game aimed at continuing to offer facilities to those who are forced to play at home due to the pandemic.