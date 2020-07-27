Dark Desire: review of the new Netflix crime-erotic series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The well-known Netflix streaming platform, which doesn't really seem to know any tired moments, has made research and proposal of new contents one of its main strengths, releasing a truly considerable number of series belonging to the most disparate genres. However, the concept of quantity is not always combined with that of quality and Dark Desire, the new thriller-erotic series released with the Netflix news of July, unfortunately confirmed it. The work, in some ways, will remind most of it Valeria, another Iberian series seen a couple of months ago – here you can find our review of Valeria. Although there is also a discreet crime component in Dark Desire, however, the work failed to convince us, especially from the second half of the season, for the reasons that we will explain below.

Overwhelming passion

The series created by Leticia López Margalli tells the story of Alma Solares, an attractive university professor bored by her love life who decides, to say the least, to cheating on your husband with a younger guy, Darío Guerra. Unfortunately, the first episode of the show embodies all the major flaws of the work, exaggeratedly close to a whole series of stereotypes and cliches that are really difficult to digest in 2020. The first detail that catches the eye it is the speed with which Alma's betrayal is consumed. In fact, pushed by her friend Brenda to let herself go, the protagonist – even though she does not actually have certain proof of her husband Leonardo's betrayal – immediately lets herself be transported into a clandestine relationship that sees Darío Guerra, a boy of twenty-five years of good presence, at the center stage.

The work, while counting on a total of 18 episodes, cannot manage times in an optimal way, condensing numerous key events in a few episodes and then aiming to reiterate numerous concepts through the other chapters, transporting the entire product – especially after the second half of the season – in a repetitive and bite-free spiral. Although in reality Dark Desire also push on a crime dimension at first quite elaborate, you never really get the impression of being in front of a cohesive narrative structure, especially because of the numerous fragmented episodes that often do not connect well with each other, despite the fulcrum of the whole story lies in finding out what really happened to Brenda, the friend of the protagonist who seems to have apparently committed suicide.

From this point of view, therefore, the mixing of the various genres has not been perfectly successful, also due to the interaction between the numerous characters, often managed in a very superficial and sometimes spotty way. The clear example of this problem is to be found precisely in the passionate relationship between Alma and Darío, focused on a whole series of stereotypes aimed above all at a specific target fascinated by works such as Fifty Shades of Gray. The biggest problem of Dark Desire it is indeed that of strive to be current and to try to speak to the public through a language without rhetoric and in step with the timeswhich is praiseworthy in intentions, but which in fact does not happen in practice.

Alma's betrayal itself is handled superficially, through certain dynamics and situations that come close to the message of "everybody does it, so there is nothing wrong", going to create a real short-circuit content both in terms of emancipation, as of common morals. The series wants to try to fight any form of bigotry or simple mental closure however, involuntarily going in the opposite direction; firstly staging numerous actors adhering to an overly idealized canon of beauty and locking themselves in the usual clichés already seen countless times in various works of similar genre.

An unsolved mystery

The crime component, on the other hand, during the first half of the work manages to be acceptable, thanks to the various mysteries that gradually follow one another, thus keeping the viewer's attention alive. Unfortunately, however, the serial in the second block falls into the content chasm of the beginning, moreover proposing the same identical situation and actually exchanging the character of Alma with his daughter. As the plot develops, more and more facts, changes of face and twists – sometimes really forced – begin to accumulate. that inevitably slide the serial towards an approach close to that of the telenovelas, ferrying the work towards the levels – unfortunately often very low – of many thriller films designed for the direct-to-video market.

The sexual component is managed in the same way, in a way that is far from impeccable, given that the sequences where the protagonists have sex are inserted too often and sometimes in an unmotivated way, moreover without ever aiming at a truly transgressive side. Moreover, some viewers will notice the excessive use of fan service, which can result in involuntarily comic moments, such as the various sequences in which Darío remains in the tank top without any reason to impress his – often a little too naive – partner. In this way, Dark Desire it loses its precise content identity, unable to focus either on a mature sentimental / erotic side, due to a background repetitiveness and clichés of various kinds, nor on a structured crime component, capable instead of being watered down also due to the really too high number of episodes available.

Despite a good acting test by all the interpreters, very few characters capable of being a minimum interesting and in-depth from an introspective point of view. On the other hand, the technical side has been taken care of, thanks above all to good photography and some impactful locations, albeit all that is a simple tinsel around a narrative structure unfortunately lacking on every front.