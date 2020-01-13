Dario Argento will direct 'Black Glasses'

Share it:

The last time Dario Argento he started directing it was in 2012 with '3D Dracula'. After this, and especially after the remake from his most mythical film, 'Suspiria', many fans were already waiting for a new film from the Italian. We thought that this would be 'The Sandman', but in an interview at FrightFest in August last year we already dropped that the next Argento film would be another Giallo, a genre that James Wan has also joined with 'Malignant'. This will be called 'Black Glasses' and will star in his daughter, Asia Argento.

In a new interview with Spettacolo, it has been revealed that the filmmaker will launch 'Black Glasses' this year, which means his return to the address and a new union with his daughter, which has already appeared in other horror master films such as'Trauma', 'The Phantom of the Opera' o 'The Mother of Evil '. The actress has just shared the news on her official Instagram account, confirming 100% of the various rumors that have been released recently about the film.

And if that were not enough, Argento also prepares'Loginus', horror series which will include mysterious murders, esoteric elements and ancient riddles. The title refers to the Roman soldier who nailed a spear to Jesus when he was crucified on his side to make sure he had died. The series will be set between the French Alps and Palio de Siena.