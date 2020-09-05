Dario Argento, at the Cinema Museum an exhibition on the master of horror for his 80th birthday

Share it:

Next 7 September Dario Argento, director of films of the caliber of Profondo Rosso and Suspiria, will turn 80, and on the occasion of the anniversary the National Cinema Museum of Turin will dedicate an exhibition to the master of horror, which will be inaugurated in February 2021.

For the first time, the Roman director will be honored with one exhibition, which should have been set up in the spaces of the Mole Antonelliana already this fall, but which has been postponed for a few months due to COVID. For Enzo Ghigo, president of National Cinema Museum, it’s about “a dutiful homage to one of the great authors of Italian cinema, known all over the world, who goes well with themysterious and magical soul of the Mole Antonelliana and of Turin. “

The curators of the exhibition, produced in collaboration with the Solares Fondazione delle Arti di Parma, are Domenico De Gaetano and Marcello Garofalo. As they stated in a statement, the intention is to emphasize “not so much the valences horror and bloody of his cinema, as much as the complex and refined visual composition of the images that place him as one of the great masters of contemporary cinema, a point of reference for generations of directors “ of cinema and tv series.

The next project of Dario Argento è Occhiali Neri, for which there was talk of a soundtrack by Daft Punk. For other insights on the director, we refer to the explanation of the influence of Dario Argento in video games.