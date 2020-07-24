Entertainment

Daredevil: this Elektra Natchios cosplay by Elizabeth Rage is explosive and sexy

July 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
Daredevil's comic is still alive and well today. For years now, the blind vigilante with a devil costume has ventured into Hell's Kitchen, doing everything to stop the criminal hordes. But in his stories, Daredevil has often crossed paths with Elektra Natchios.

Created by Frank Miller in 1981 with the first appearance in Dare devil Vol 1 of January of that year, Elektra was then picked up by several authors. The woman has intertwined several relationships with Matt Murdock, despite the fact that they were always tested by the contrasting characters and ways of life of the two characters. Becoming popular, she was also elected as one of the sexiest women in the comic book world.

Elizabeth Rage, model and cosplayer, decided to show why Elektra was added to such a list. The murderer always dressed in red, who recently gained new popularity thanks to the Netflix series, becomes tremendously sexy in the disguise that you can see at the bottom. In Elektra cosplay we see the woman in profile with the red uniform that also leaves room for the overflowing shapes of Elizabeth Rage, in addition to a sai held in a band of the left thigh. A cosplay that could also bring Matt Murdock back.

