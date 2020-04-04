 Daredevil, no. 7

Share it:

Although Matt avoids acting as a vigilante, on his visit to the police station he was forced to cover his face and defend Cole of an assassination attempt by his colleagues. Later, Elektra warns Matt that she may die and advises him to be her coach due to its weak state. Later, the Libris family decides to hide from the Owl due to a fire in the bookstore while this villain rebels against Fisk himself. On the other hand, Spiderman tries to help Daredevil by talking to Cole about the vigilantes and Matt acknowledges that a "Daredevil" is under attack. In this double issue we will see Matt and Foggy trying to rescue the fake Daredevil from the thugs and reconsider Elektra's proposal. Also, Wilson Fisk will have trouble during a meeting that should have been peaceful.

The story of this issue would begin (can contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven't read it) with an act in which Foggy pretends to the police that he can take that Daredevil, but the deception is soon discovered, and Matt as a vigilante launches himself before the police to give his friend and the fake Daredevil time to escape. However, the fight ends in frustration and Elektra has to appear to help them and offer Matt to train him, something that he ends up accepting. Meanwhile, Fisk meets with the Hastings and tries to ignore their teasing, but in the toilet he couldn't take it anymore and ended Tyrone's life. Overwhelmed by what happened, Fisk asks Wesley to clean up the scene before the hosts return, and then he makes up an alibi. On the other hand, Elektra focuses on training Matt physically, telling him to look for goals, to focus and to know his problem. Thanks to this, Matt Murdock would visit an old friend.

In general, we are a quite significant and fun number to read in which Chip Zdarsky is already predicting the return of the demon from the kitchen of hell in a way quite justified and natural for the character, which will make him stronger than ever when he returns to rise from the ashes. And, what better way to make Matt Murdock go through the path of redemption and return to the mask than through doubt, reaffirmation, the help of a character from his past and then the character's own resilience (plus the steps that we need to see). Without a doubt, very happy with the steps that Zdarsky is taking, which, with many other writers, would have been an arc of one to three numbers at most. Incredible is saying little. On the other hand, Fisk's plot and its complication of wanting to focus on the mayor's office is proving a very interesting challenge for the characterAnd proof of this is what happens in this issue since, in one world they don't take you seriously and in another they totally rebel.

As for the characters, Matt Murdock continues to launch himself into danger as a vigilante, although he remains aware that he is no longer what he was and until he notices the mistakes head on he is not able to ask for help, an ego that must correct. Removing that part, Matt acts as a good disciple of Elektra and follows her advice to such an extent that he seems to find a small part of his path. On the other hand, Elektra continues to insist on training Matt at all times until he becomes his best versionWhich makes her a good friend because she knows that Matt will end up falling for his own ego by not asking for help when he urgently needs it if he wants to continue helping others. On the other hand, Fisk tries by all means to play along and be an admirable character as mayor, but anger is still something to work on. if you want to prevent anyone from seeking to throw away all your work, as has happened in this issue with the continuous mockery. towards him and what he had to react to. By last, Cole has become more thoughtful with the latest events and this shows in the last pages when he defends the most disadvantaged.

On rhythm, Chip Zdarsky gives us a balanced time in the two numbers with some action, reflection for the characters to assimilate, and political plot, and he does it all with a good storytelling that prevents the story from getting heavy.

On an artistic level, Marco Checchetto gives us quite remarkable panels and vignettes in which the action breathes a totally natural and very colorful dynamism. In addition, the character designs, details, the display of the protagonist's powers and the backgrounds are excellently treated, wanting to highlight above all the facial expressions of the characters that reflect their feelings very well, as in a certain vignette involving Fisk .

In short, I consider that we are before an entertaining number and that follows in the wake of the previous ones to offer us a gradual return from the protagonist to heroism little by little and in the most epic way possible.

You can buy “Daredevil, no. 7 " here.