 Daredevil, no. 6

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Matt Murdock is trying to accommodate his civilian life as he can and He decided to accept Mindy's invitation to have dinner with his family. Upon discovering that they were the Libris family there were several clashes and discussions with Izzy Libris until dinner ended because of a sniper attack. Days later, with a great crisis of faithMatt asked Reed Richards for help and then went to a nun for support, but that night he would end up acting once more as a watchman to save a child. In this issue we will see how the police stand against Cole and Matt is still unable to suppress his watchful self to come to light to operate in the dark.

The history of this compilation number would begin with Cole lamenting the damage they did to his partner while Matt Murdock visits Joe as your probation officer. Shortly after, they invite Matt to leave and the cops try to kill Cole, but Murdock gets rid of the policeman and defends Cole's life as a watchman. Due to the fire in Mindy's bookstore, the Libris family decides to hide from the Owl, something Thomas rejects firsthand. Then, Elektra gives Daredevil her weak state and can be her coach if she doesn't want to die while Spiderman talks with Cole about masked justices. However, the worst would come when the Owl rebels before Fisk and Matt feels a person in danger, someone he thinks he recognizes.

In general we are facing a number in the quality mark of Chip Zdarsky in the no number is irrelevant, since they all serve the purpose of moving the characters towards new directions, being in this case that the screenwriter is preparing Cole for his new role and Matt Murdock for his return, that it won't be easy at all – and that is making us theorize that Cole will have to do with it. Speaking of certain aspects of the plot without going into many spoilers, the pages where Cole is at risk and Matt decides to act is one of the key moments along with Spiderman's intervention pages later; although we also have the part of Fisk and the Owl, in addition to Elektra's warning to Daredevil acting as a prophecy.

As for the characters, Matt Murdock remains faithful when it comes to helping those who need it, although not as Daredevil, and saving Cole was too high a risk considering his personal history. However, if something can with Matt is anxiety when he tries to remedy and compensate for what he did. On the other hand, Elektra makes a brief appearance to make it clear to Daredevil that he will die in his current state if he does not receive the proper training. For our part, we would love to see it as the new "Stick." Cole feels guilty for acting and that the Owl's henchmen have taken her with her partner and that Daredevil has saved her skin, but his ideal of capturing justice seems to falter having a talk with Spiderman about the role that superheroes do and the risks they take. By last, Fisk tries to assert himself in this issue, but the Owl no longer respects him and decides to continue on his own while threatening him, which predicts big problems for both.

On rhythm, Zdarsky first goes through a quick time for rebellion and action within the police against Cole, then move on to a quieter one to give more thoughtful explanations.

On an artistic level, Jorge Fornés crashes quite a bit at first because of its simplicity, although he has a good attempt at dynamism in several vignettes and attempted effects of Matt's powers. On the other hand, Marco Chechetto returns and leaves us amazed again by the quality and effort he dedicates to each of the bullets of his number. Hopefully your return is to stay.

In short, I consider that we are facing a very remarkable and entertaining number that serves as a reflection for the main characters and that they realize truths that they do not want to see even if they are in front of them all the time.

You can purchase “Daredevil, no. 6 ” here.