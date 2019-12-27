 Daredevil, no. 4

Share it:

Tied by his battle acquaintance Frank Castle, Matt Murdock refuses to believe he has become a murderer and that it has crossed the line that no superhero, vigilante or justifier should ever cross, which is to end the life of a man, whether guilty or innocent. After getting away from that place and attend the owl base with all the wrath of his heart to dismantle all his criminal operations along with some acquaintances, Matt Murdock ended up coming home. There, some Defensores friends tried to talk to him, but only Spiderman directly recommended that he should stop After what he did, what led to our protagonist reflecting on his future as a watchman in the streets of New York and in the Kitchen of Hell. In this issue we will see Matt Murdock living a civilian life for a while while Wilson Fisk moves token.

The story of this month would begin, with a family opening their shop while Cole reaffirms his will to stop the crime whatever it is. Later Matt Murdock buys an old book for Foggy and gives it to him and then works on some cases as a defense lawyer. Meanwhile, Wilson Fisk relieves himself with some prisoners, and Cole receives some beatings from thugs They just took him to the hospital. Bored by the new situation, Kingpin would give wide heads to the heads of the criminal districts while Matt Murdock goes to the Church for help.

In general, we are facing two American arc story start numbers much quieter than the previous chapters by how Zdarsky invites the reader and the characters to reflect on how both the streets and Matthew Murdock notice the lack of vigilante Daredevil that citizens need so much and that it is already noticed from the first pages and that an imitator even emerges – namely for what purposes. However, we not only see how the lack of the superhero affects the protagonist, but also Fisk, who ends up having to let off steam and lose interest in controlling everything as he did before because he no longer feels the same passion as before. Also, not only do we have great moments about how the criminal world will move from now on that things will change a lot if everything goes on like this, but we also see a new dynamic for Matt obsessive and we'll see where it leads.

As for the characters, Matt Murdock is a character who happens to be incredibly stunned in this comic, although facing his friends he tries to put on a good face, but before the nuns he is unable to withstand the sins and pain of his chest. That is, how to move forward after what you have done, for which you receive a beautiful response. On the other hand, Cole is the one who takes the worst part of everything after his dispute with Daredevil and the disappearance of the superhero, since everything starts to go wrong in the police station and even suffers a great problem in the street that forces him to reflect. By last, Wilson Fisk reacts with a rage contained almost uncontrollable by the lack of the Devil from the Kitchen of Hell that, if they didn't stop him, he could have even had problems. In addition, due also to this loss, his interest in being kingpin, the ruler of everything is lowered and gives some freedom to the criminals of the districts as long as they do not pass. Why? For loss of interest, even knowing that there is someone dressed as Daredevil running through the streets.

On rhythm, most of the comic has moves in very small steps to invite reflection while we read cartridges and snacks of the characters, although occasionally there is a small high within the rhythm in which we can see some action, but it is something Very residual in this part.

On an artistic level, unfortunately, MChecchetto arch leaves pencils temporarily to hand them over to Lalit Kumar Sharma, who does a job and a drawing that also fits into the work of the Fearless Man, but that must polish several aspects in which Checccheto shone by giving it that macabre and detailed touch, which is reflected mainly in the faces of characters.

In short, I think we are facing a very good number of the Fearless Man who has great potential to offer us a great plot from which Matt Murdock is reborn as never before.

