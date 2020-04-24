Daredevil: Guardian Devil, the authors think about making a sequel

Share it:

The editorial director of Marvel, in a poadcast, suggested – surprisingly – a hypothetical sequel to Daredevil: Guardian Devil. Quesada in fact interviewed the author Kevin Smith, who expressed all his will to carry out the project:

"I will do it if I find the right person, that's for sure. Part of me tells me … 'never touch the character again.' A miracle has happened and your name is attached to that miracle, so don't go ruining it, go tell another Daredevil story and the audience reaction will be 'this is just terrible, and now you have even more experience' ".

He added that he would be willing to collaborate with Quesada and Palmiotti, since the work – in his opinion – was so successful above all for the contribution of the two artists. Quesada revealed that, at the time, he thought he had finally finished his work on the character after the run with Smith and Mack.

However, he had the same perception following Daredevil's realization: Father. The editorial director of Marvel has admitted to having some ideas developed together with Smith for a hypothetical new project, but to make it come true "the right time must come, the right story, there must be time".

Smith pointed out that, following the reopening of the comic books, when the live events will be accessible to the public again, he might think of trying one-shot by Daredevil.

What do you say, would you like a new work by Quesada, Smith and Palmiotti on the Devil of Hell's Kitchen?

Due to the pandemic that is forcing its readers home, Marvel has made several titles in its digital library accessible, including some works by Daredevil. Thanos' first official design is reminiscent of two DC villains, what do fans think?