Daredevil, Élodie Yung opens on Elektra's return to the MCU: "He's a complex character"

After getting dressed take the role of Elektra in Dare devil, series canceled by Netflix in view of Marvel Studios' new plans for streaming titles, star Élodie Yung opened upon her return to the role during a recent hosted virtual event Wizard World.

"My god, I'd love to. Especially since they updated my costume" revealed the actress about Elektra's possible arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I would love to, I love this character, she is really complex and broken. There is a lot of badness inside her, which I can relate to, but she is also very good. I wish Marvel would bring her back."

Yung then talked about hers experience with Marvel: "It's a very private environment. So from the moment you audition to the end of the series, you never know what's going to happen. And it's one thing I appreciate, working without knowing everything. But I knew from the first meeting with the showrunners that they wanted to respect the comics as much as possible. "

According to the agreements between Netflix and Disney, we remind you, the rights of Daredevil will return to Marvel Studios in about 4 months. What do you think about it? Would you like to see the character of Elektra again? Let us know in the comments.