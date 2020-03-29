 Daredevil # 184 comic book cover prevented a Daredevil animated series in the 1980s

Share it:

Almost four decades ago, the ABC network came up with a animated television series focused on Daredevil. We are talking about the height of the heyday of the animated series of superheroes, and it was thought of an obviously focused on Matt Murdock as a lawyer but also as a hero fighting crime. ABC passed on the project, and later NBC became interested in the project, but did not pursue it either.

The other day on Twitter, Marvel executive editor Tom Brevoort revealed the real reason the series didn't go ahead, and it was a comic book cover by Frank Miller. "Daredevil # 184" of 1982, as it was considered that it showed a Daredevil too violent, weapon in hand, for a series of cartoons to broadcast on Saturday morning, during children's hours.

Given the interest aroused by people, Brevoort has shared a series of conceptual arts where we see Matt Murdock, his guide dog Lightning or Daredevil himself in action, drawn by John Romita Sr.

After the series was going to be the screenwriter Mark Evanier, who has already worked in comics with Jack Kirby and also in series like McGyver or in the animated ones "Scooby Doo" or "Dungeons and Dragons".

Bought them all. That Daredevil cover killed an ABC cartoon pitch. https://t.co/zdSyVuciGM – Tom Brevoort (@TomBrevoort) March 25, 2020