'Dare Me', the cheerleading series based on the novel by Megan Abbott, next Netflix premiere

Netflix releases for 2020.

Top premieres on Netflix with Spanish label.

The cheerleading world is generating a lot of expectation in the wake of 'Cheer', documentary, of six chapters, about one of the most prestigious schools in this sport of the United States and that, interestingly, he fucks Kendall Jenner. It seems that Netflix, where you can enjoy it, has given good results because it follows that path after announcing that 'Dare Me' will arrive as a spring premiere. This series, originally from USA Network, has been very popular with both the public and critics in the US, and we will see it thanks to the fact that the platform is co-producer. Again, we will attend the arrival of a production starring teenagers that will be cool if you got hooked on 'Riverdale', 'Little Liars' or 'Elite'.

We have already seen the 'trailer' of 'Dare Me' and It looks pretty good. The story is based on the homonymous book by Megan Abbott (the author is behind the scripts) and its distribution is made up of Marlo Kelly, Herizen F. Guardiola, Willa Fitzgerald Y Alison Thornton, among others. You want to know more? We tell you all about the series that is going to hit it … Register the title!

'Dare Me', the Netflix series for teenage stories lovers, will have its premiere in spring

The plot of 'Dare Me', whose premiere is scheduled for spring on Netflix, It focuses on the competitive world of cheerleaders. The protagonists are two girls, Addy and Beth, friends since childhood and accustomed to being the center of everything. His world will falter with the arrival of a coach, who aspires to take the team to the top, and for a mysterious crime.

Throughout the ten chapters of 'Dare Me', what make up the first season, We will see struggles of egos, power, dramas and toxic relationships. Attention to your makeup loaded with glitter in the purest style 'Euphoria'. Want to see her? We do …