         Danny Trejo is already the actor who has been killed the most in film history

February 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
You probably also have the record of more dead behind when he has played different murderers, but we don’t know if someone has that account so well. What we know is that veteran actor Danny Trejo has won a new record that turns the tables, and it turns out that he is the actor more times killed on the screen of movie history.

Buzz Bingo (through Bloody Disgusting) has made an infographic of Mortality of films that reveals that Trejo has already been killed on the screen 65 times, more than any other actor in history and with that figure has surpassed Christopher Lee, who was 60, achieving the record for a long time.


The Top 10 of large multiple dead is followed by the mythical Lance Henriksen (51), Vincent Price tied with Dennis Hopper Y Boris Karloff with 41, John hurt (39), Bela Lugosi (36), Tom sizemore (36) and Eric Roberts (35). The female representation is winning in expertise and the actress with the highest mark is Shelley winters with only 20 deaths, followed by Julianne Moore with 17. In terms of screen deaths per year, 1997 was by far the year with the highest number of deaths on screen with 330 in total Among the 50 highest grossing movies. 1990, 2014, 2017 and 2013 complete the Top 5.

The deaths on the screen of Trejo were mainly due to multiple gunshot wounds, but otherwise the catalog includes elevator crush or light rigging, crushing by a CRT TV, stabbing by pool cue or pool cleaning wand, nailed syringes, explosion, decapitation, drill on the forehead and building jump. The chart does not put Sean Bean at the top of the list of the actors most likely to die on the screen but a tie of Harington kit, Y Merritt Butrick, with Mahershala Ali Y A.J. Chef tied for second with 50%.

