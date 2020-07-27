Danny Glover, the best and worst films with the star of Lethal Weapon and Extortion

Share it:

On the occasion of the airing on Cielo di Extortion, 2017 thriller directed by Phil Volken, let's retrace the career of Danny Glover to find out which are the films in which he starred that have managed to conquer the critics the most, and which instead have not lived together on all fronts.

Appeared last year in Jumanji: The Next Level, the actor made his debut on the big screen in 1979 with Escape from Alcatraz: in the more than 120 films he took part in, his most iconic role is certainly that of Roger Murtaugh in Lethal Weapon, whose second chapter could not miss in the Top 10 of the most popular films.

The parameter of the rankings, as always, is the score of Rotten Tomatoes, which in recent days has collected all the films in which Glover appeared in order of critical acclaim. Here are the results:

THE BEST

Sorry to Bother You – 93% The Last Black Man in San Francisco – 93% Witness: The Witness – 93% Z the ant – 92% Seasons of the heart – 89% To Sleep with Anger – 87% Beyond the Lights – 84% Lethal Weapon 2 – 84% The rain man – 82% Poor Boy's Game

THE WORST

Andròn: The Black Labyrinth – 0% Who fishes find – 4% It's all luck – 9% Age of the Dragons – 9% Tokarev – 12% Alpha and Omega – 16% Diablo – 19% Legendary – 19% Barnyard: The courtyard – 22% Donovan's Echo – 25%

What do you think about it? Do you agree with the opinion of the reviewers? Let us know in the comments. For other news, we remind you Glover has revealed some details on a possible Lethal Weapon 5.