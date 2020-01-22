TV Shows

Danna Paola's lawsuit with academic would have been armed to raise La Academia rating

January 22, 2020
This Sunday a new issue of The academy, through Aztec TV, in which Danna Paola and one of the contestants has been the subject in vogue of last night and yesterday

It turns out that one of the contestants, Gibran, He called "actress" "Elite" actress, so the jury He decided to "put it in its place." This decision of the singer caused many comments among viewers, so, almost immediately, it was done Twitter trend.

Similarly, this morning, the social networks were filled with memes about the situation that was experienced Sunday night.

After all the “merequetengue”, the users of the networks themselves began to opine and threw a theory: the situation was mounted in order to raise your rating, since in the months it takes The academy Your numbers have not been good.

In this regard, the driver René Franco informed, in its program The Formula Radio Box Office, which in the controversial issue, the reality show It reached a million viewers, a number that had not been achieved in previous months.

Whether the theory circulating in social networks is true or not, it can be confirmed that the shameful incident yes he gave great rewards to the TV station of Ajusco.

