Danna Paola's lawsuit with academic would have been armed to raise La Academia rating

This Sunday a new issue of The academy, through Aztec TV, in which Danna Paola and one of the contestants has been the subject in vogue of last night and yesterday

It turns out that one of the contestants, Gibran, He called "actress" "Elite" actress, so the jury He decided to "put it in its place." This decision of the singer caused many comments among viewers, so, almost immediately, it was done Twitter trend.

Similarly, this morning, the social networks were filled with memes about the situation that was experienced Sunday night.

After all the “merequetengue”, the users of the networks themselves began to opine and threw a theory: the situation was mounted in order to raise your rating, since in the months it takes The academy Your numbers have not been good.

Haha I laugh that there are people who support or criticize very seriously about Danna Paola, when it was only a strategy to have more rating haha ​​is the new Lolita cortez vs jolette – w.👑s🐎 (@ cajufenix2) January 6, 2020

In this regard, the driver René Franco informed, in its program The Formula Radio Box Office, which in the controversial issue, the reality show It reached a million viewers, a number that had not been achieved in previous months.

Let's see friends, before they start posing to feel bitches and want to be Danna Paola, remember that there is a GREAT difference between having character or being shit with people. She is asked to act like this to increase her rating, it is theater and drama, I ask her why I know them pic.twitter.com/ay9vnG2S0x – Mario Mancera (@mario_mancera) January 6, 2020

Whether the theory circulating in social networks is true or not, it can be confirmed that the shameful incident yes he gave great rewards to the TV station of Ajusco.

As they cry with their Danna Paola, As if we did not know that these programs love to generate raiting with controversy at the cost of humiliating people, they love morbid and they know it – ・ ✵🌞✵ ・ (@mxrchita) January 6, 2020

