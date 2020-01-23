Danna Paola's best looks at La Academia

Share it:

If someone has good taste when dressing and looking perfect from head to toe is Danna Paola, who falls in love with her fans every Sunday by looking sophisticated, sexy and very pretty.

Here the best Danna Paola looks at La Academia … Which one is your favorite ?!

December 29

For the last concert of the 2019 Academy, Danna Paola opted for a sexy wrap dress in white, with long sleeves and a successful V-neck.

This outfit was a great success because he stylized the waistband of the interpreter of ‘Hey Pablo’ and revealed his worked and curvaceous figure.

He completed the look with a burgundy colo collar on the neck that gave that fun and avant-garde touch to his look.

December 22th

In the third reality show, the actress who gave life to vida Lu ’in‘ Elite ’looked superb with a design by Mexican Alfredo Martínez.

This is a piece from the spring 2020 collection in gold tone, with sleeves oversize and a sexy cleavage that gave a very touch glam.

December 15

Danna Paola wore a very rocky outfit thanks to the beautiful metallic blue dress with long puffed sleeves and V-neck.

The singer combined the dress with a black choker and sophisticated Chanel earrings with the word anxiety

He completed the look with silver shoes, and in metallic sparkles Casadei that became the sensation among his fans.

The best ever

Although Danna Paola always looks spectacular, the famous one looked like a whole top model from the nineties when wearing a Chanel suit in pink tones in the eighth concert.

What is your favorite?

