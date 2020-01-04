Danna Paola wastes sensuality in a daring outfit

Share it:

The singer Danna Paola, originally from Mexico City and who currently serves as a judge in the reality show La Academoa, on Televisión Azteca, successfully performs her first 2020 concert in Acapulco and that is where she boasts the daring look with which she let see.

Danna Paola, interpreter of Oye, Pablo, began the New Year 2020 with work, and presented with last January 2 in Acapulco. His presentation was simply spectacular, it is reported in several news portals.

Danna Paola, who is now 24 years old, wastes beauty and sensuality with the outfit she boasts in her social networks.

The video that Danna Paola showed in her Instagram stories leaves her followers open-mouthed, who thinks, among other things, that she is a queen and looks spectacular.

Danna Paola had a successful 2019. He triumphed with his participation in the second season of the Elite series and also placed his songs Mala fame and Hey, Pablo as musical successes.

The beautiful actress and singer stays away from the scandals and draws special attention with her work as an actress, singer and now judge in the reality show of La Academia, which is broadcast on Sundays on Aztec Television.