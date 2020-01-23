Danna Paola unleashes MEMES by being “possessed” by Lolita Cortés in “La Academia”

Last night, Danna Paola used an iconic phrase from Lolita Cortés, which he used a few years ago in “The academy", after Gibran – Student of the reality show – I said "culera".

"There is a person that I really admire a lot in the musical theater, someone who had a very iconic phrase, which I took as a joke but I think this moment deserves it," said the famous singer after facing Gibrán.

"I don't know what the public thinks, but don't vote for him anymore," he added, recalling the exjuez of "The academy“, Who used this phrase with the exact Jolette.

After Danna Paola will quote Lolita, social networks exploded with memes.

“My top 3 of the most bitch judges in the history of Mexican television: Lolita Cortés Niurka and Danna Paola”, “Lolita Cortés seeing Danna Paolo proud for being a bich like her, ”commented some Internet users.

THE 4 RIDERS OF THE APOCALYPSE:

* Niurka Marcos: "I am the woman scandal mommy, am sori foriu".

* Belinda: "It seems disrespectful to me."

* Lolita Cortés: "I want to ask all our viewers not to vote for her anymore."

* Danna Paola: "You tell me, this is not Qlera with you". pic.twitter.com/7YQCZTY1Wu – Elias (@realeliias) January 6, 2020