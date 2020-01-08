Danna Paola tries to imitate Mariah Carey, but doesn't she get the notes?

Singer Danna Paola It has caused great sensation during this year, not only for his musical career, but for his publications on social networks.

The also successful actress of the series Elite seems to be a big fan of the Christmas, so he decided to record himself while performing a typical song of the season.

Danna, 24 years old, decided to sing "All I want for Christmas is You", a song popularized by the American artist Mariah Carey.

Meanwhile, Christmas is still taking over my person, ”added the Mexican singer in the video posted on her Instagram account

However, some people believe that their voice does not reach the high notes that the subject requires. It will be Danna Paola he did justice to the ex-girlfriend's interpretation of Luis Miguel?

