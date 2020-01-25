Danna Paola throws some mezcal in the company of the Golden Scorpion (VIDEO)

The singer and actress Danna Paola did not hesitate to invite some mezcal to Golden Scorpion after meeting him at an event they both attended in the state of Oaxaca

The 24-year-old showed her simplicity by inviting the influencer to her dressing room, where he with her very particular style invited her to make a collaboration for the YouTube channel ‘Teddy in the Case’.

During the interaction Danna Paola He agreed to participate with the condition of being the one who drives the car that will transport them both.

The participant of the successful series 'Elite' he told the Golden Scorpion that upon arrival at Oaxaca They gave him a mezcal as a welcome, so he did not hesitate to share drinks with the youtuber.

“In Oaxaca they received me with a mezcal, I am basically not much of drinking alcohol, but they gave me this mezcal (…) Hey, do you throw a mezcal?”, Said the interpreter of 'Notoriety'.

Immediately the Golden Scorpion He accepted and they both toasted and joked for a few minutes; even Danna Paola denied having any rivalry with Belinda.

