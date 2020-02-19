Danna Paola talks about the lawsuit to cancel show in Mazatlan

Share it:

Last week José Ángel Tostado, in charge of the office of the Institute of Culture and Art of Mazatlan, announced that Danna Paola canceled the show that was scheduled for Tuesday, February 25, at the close of one of the great parties of the port Mazatleco

In an interview he had with several media outlets at the last La Academia concert, Danna Paola was surprised when asked about the problems with the show at the closing of the 2020 Mazatlan Carnival, "do we cancel Mazatlan?" She asked surprised singer.

I do not know, the truth grabs me in a curve, I am the truth with so many things in my head, it is something that they were just asking me a while ago, they informed me a little about it.

Danna Paola said that the cancellation of her concert at the carnestolendas parties in Mazatlan, Sinaloa is a situation that is not in her hands. "I can say that it is something that is not in my hands, I try to be all the time with the full tour, the dates that only we confirm are the real ones, I ask my fans that the videos they see mine where we confirm dates ".









On the other hand, José Ángel Tostado assured that the amount that had been contributed for three months was made, he also mentioned that the Mazatlan City Council will proceed with the demand due to the lack of seriousness and breach of the contract by Danna Paola .

When the show press asked the singer about this lawsuit against her, she simply expressed, "How do you think Nothing to see".