Danna Paola surprises with her looks at La Academia

Danna Paola, who serves as a judge in the reality show La Academia, de Televisión Azteca, surprises the students with her criticisms, but also the public with the looks she wears every week.

Danna Paola has many points in her favor: she is successful as a singer and actress, she knows how to dress very well and is always at the last shout of fashion, and in a matter of image, she also always shows herself differently.

Bold, sensual, daring, dreamy and imposing, these are some of the looks Danna Paola uses every week at La Academia, and her fans are the happiest to see her look different.

During the nine concerts of the Academy in which Danna Paola has performed leaves her eyes "strange" to own and strangers. He always manages to get attention with his different outfits.

Pronounced necklines, tight dresses that show the great figure she has, as a rocker and even with metallic outfits, the singer of musical successes like Hey, Pablo has managed to attract attention.

Danna Paola is originally from Mexico City and entered the entertainment world since she was a child and starred in soap operas such as María Belén and Amy, the girl with the blue backpack.

The beautiful Danna Paola has managed to make a brilliant artistic career and has also stood out for being part of the musical theater in Mexico and on Broadway.







