Danna Paola surpasses Belinda in followers, after litigation in "The Academy"

Danna Paola became a trend in social networks this weekend, after he confronted a student of "The Academy" who called it "culera."

“I have endured all my life criticism, insults, bullying, bad comments, machismo, etc. And they always taught me to keep quiet because I look prettier, and STOP, ”wrote the singer of“ Hey, Pablo, ”after she was harshly criticized for responding to Gibran's insult.

However, the lawsuit with the exacademic – yes, Gribrán was eliminated from reality show– He favored it, since his followers on Instagram increased to 15 million, a figure that not many celebrities can boast.

Just last July 21, Danna Paola celebrated with a sensual photograph 9 million followers on Instagram. “9 MILLION? Really? ”He wrote.

In just six months, the actress and singer added 6 million more than followers in his account of the famous social network, totaling 15 million; figure with which exceeds Belinda, who barely has 9 million followers on Instagram.

YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED: Danna Paola's lawsuit with an academic would have been armed to raise La Academia's rating