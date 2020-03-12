Danna Paola stops Elite promotion due to problems with coronavirus

"LIKE A WHORE" "CALLADITA YOU LOOK MORE PRETTY" "AY YOU HAD TO BE A WOMAN" "WE HAVE BEEN A FEMINIST" – NO, I HAVE LEFT YOU FROM THE CAGE. You dress like a whore, they tell us, but you have no idea. If you give her the gift, she wins dressing like this, to feel beautiful, precious, safe and powerful; He does it for her, not for you because, even if he fucks you, his clothes do not depend on your cock. She can put on, take off and teach, as long as you are not able to see beyond the skin. She wants to go out and be independent and happy, without more fears, She can drive the car she wants, load tons, play soccer, undertake, run a thousand kilometers, travel to the moon, save lives, even become the best president for a country, and you do not see that behind her neckline there is a brave and intelligent woman, and under her miniskirt there is a certain woman, and then as you know you are not up to her, you call her a whore, SHE HAS THE RIGHT TO LIVE, AND THAT DO NOT KILL HER. “So let no one silence your voice screaming, they cannot tell you how high you can do it. That they do not maintain your desire to fall asleep making you think that it is a sin to wake up, That they do not bury you under the grass of the duty of obedience, which grows with the risk of those who take advantage of you and will bury you until you become invisible. Let those who want you to live kneeling on the ground not lengthen your skirt to the knees. That they do not make you dig your grave with your own strength that you cover your mouth with the bandages, with which you should unite your wounds, and that you live so that others enjoy existence. Woman, never die. Not that you are killed fighting or that you die quietly. "- Indomitable Women, let's also stop fucking each other, let's support each other and go out into the world to shake hands, there is work to do, there are songs to sing, there is a war to win. #SeVaCaer #NiUnaMenos # 8M

A shared post by Danna Paola (@dannapaola) on Mar 8, 2020 at 4:27 p.m. PDT