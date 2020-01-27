Danna Paola steals sighs with her pose for Tinder profile

Share it:

Danna Paola, originally from Mexico City, has become one of the singers with quite popularity as such and even more in social networks. Now it causes sighs with the image you place for your Tinder profile.

Danna Paola, singer of the musical successes Hey, Pablo and Mala fama, 24 years old, shows once again her sensual side in a new image that she places in Tinder, and her fans react excitedly.

Several celebrities have joined the Doll parton challenge, where they choose a collage of four photographs of their supposed profiles on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder, and Danna Paola joins the group.

It would be very sad that the next profile of your woman I see, is in tinder ”#Lu”, writes Danna Paola regarding the image of her collage.

Danna Paola is currently a judge in the reality show La Academia and with her participation she has generated controversy in recent weeks.

In one of the recent programs, Danna Paola confronted Gibran, one of the students of La Academia, since he called her culer … and expressed her feelings, after what he thinks of her as a critic.









The beautiful singer keeps up a lot of work, since she does not stop giving concerts in different stages of the Mexican Republic.









Hey, Pablo and Mala fama are Danna Paola's two recent music hits and have had good acceptance among her followers on social networks and all platforms.