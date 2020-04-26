Danna Paola relives her days as "Amy" with her new music video

Share it:

More than 16 years after the premiere of "Amy, the girl with the blue backpack", singer and actress Danna Paola revived the character with images from her new music video on her official Instagram account and caused a great sensation among her followers.

The interpreter of songs like "Oye Pablo", "Mala Fama" and "Sodio" shared some behind-the-scenes images of the video clip recording of her most recent music video and compared them with some memories of when she played the character of Amy, over there in 2004.

"16 years later," Danna shared with the images in the video. It is worth mentioning that during an interview of the singer with the youtubers Pepe and Teo, Danna confessed that the video does have a nod to her artistic career and the mermaid she plays would be Amy, several years later.

3 million 380 thousand I like you received the publication of Danna Paola, where her fans, friends and coworkers told her, among them Lola Indigo, Lasso, Lalo Brito, Saak, Mala Rodríguez, just to name a few.

Danna Paola Rivera Munguía was born in Mexico City on June 23, 1995, she is a Mexican actress, singer, model, and songwriter who from a young age began to become popular on the small screen to later share her talent in singing.

After several years of success in children's and youth soap operas, Danna managed to move to another level, venturing into the theater in one of the most famous plays of all time. In this way, the singer continued exercising her musical career, which generated many fruits.

I still do not think so … today I woke up hugging this moment … and it is incredible that all this has happened in less than a year., I decided to believe in me, they believed in me and the result and the greatest gift are these details , that today add and reward all the effort that is full of love in my music. WOW really … I am very grateful to life, my team, my record label, family, friends, lost loves and YOU DREAMERS mainly … it's crazy, I LOVE THEM SO MUCH !!! never stop dreaming and working hard to achieve your dreams, magic really exists and even more so when you believe in which you can create yourself. 7+ ONE WEEK OF RELEASE IS PLATINUM HEAR PABLO 3X PLATINUM BAD FAME DIAMOND THANK YOU VERY MUCH !!! A shared post by Danna Paola (@dannapaola) on Feb 17, 2020 at 12:17 PST





Currently the interpreter enjoys great success in Latin America and the United States, with series such as "Elite" and successful musical singles.