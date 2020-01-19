TV Shows

Danna Paola melts the net with her bold bikini

January 18, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Danna Paola, singer and actress originally from Mexico City and who has positioned herself in the taste of the youth audience with her songs, wears a bold bikini on Instagram and makes the network explode.

Danna Paola has millions of followers on Instagram and they react excited to see her spoiled artist wearing beach clothes.

Danna Paola, who currently serves as a judge at La Academia, the reality show of Televisión Azteca, has a spectacular body and teaches it through a recent image.

The bikini she models now consists of two turquoise pieces and matches a brown hat with black and white touches, and looks really spectacular.

Very mood these days ”writes Danna Paola in the title of the aforementioned image, which already accumulates more than 300 thousand likes and hundreds of flattering comments for the beautiful and young actress.




Danna Paola will sing this Sunday, January 19 at La Academia live her recent musical success Mala fama, composed by her.

READ:  Not only do they insult Danna Paola, Chicuela was also attacked

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.