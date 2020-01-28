Danna Paola has cut her hair and you will want to copy the idea because it is beautiful

Share it:

When you have long hair, one of the most difficult things is to put scissors. Taking the step to clean up the tips to cut radically is not easy, but sometimes it is worth the change. Many celebrities, like Miley Cyrus, Kaia Gerber or Paula Echevarría, have started the year with a new 'look'. Too Hailey Bieber we were recently surprised with one of the cuts that will sweep this 2020 and you just copied one of our favorite actresses of 'Elite'. Danna Paola now wears short hair And it can't be more ideal. One of the hallmarks of the Mexican actress was her 'pelazo', as I would say The Neighbor Blonde, loaded with waves or with original ornaments like tacks that were placed in the stripe for one of the galas of the musical talent in which he intervenes as a jury.

It seems that the 'celebs' are betting on type hair bob and over the shoulder to give yourself a more 'cool' and modern air. The last one has been Danna Paola and chose Instagram to show some images showing off her new haircut.

Danna Paola, the 'Elite' actress, appears on Instagram with short hair

The 'Elite' actress, Danna Paola, did not explain on her Instagram account the reason she is now wearing short hair. Perhaps it only addresses a need to look different and the truth is that we love the result. It has a long and straight half mane, one of the cuts that we are going to see in this 2020, with a side stripe and a slightly darker tone.

The video shows perfectly Danna Paola's new short hair and also eye makeup. You already have inspiration if you are also looking for a makeover. Do you dare to cut?