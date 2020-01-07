Danna Paola explains why she took that attitude at the Academy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the last hours Danna Paola has remained in trends on the Internet because she "shattered" Gibrán Gutiérrez with her "criticism", after he and his girlfriend Francely Abreu insulted the singer by calling her "C # lera" in front of The house cameras.

The video of Danna's strong criticism against the academic began to circulate on the Internet going viral and unleashing a wave of memes about the singer and the attitude she showed during the ninth Academy concert, and she decided to explain why her attitude So hard on the young man.

Danna Paola through her Instagram stories revealed that what happened was something that could have happened to any kind of situation where someone was disrespectful.

Anyone deserves respect and speaking badly of anyone behind their back is something that is not right, when I heard about this during the week, I had nothing planned, because I have also done something like that, but not in a program where you are being recorded 24/7, towards a critic who is giving you an opinion every Sunday about your work and your growth as an artist.

According to the young woman, who revealed that she felt like a complete artist, she deserves respect as a person, she doesn't like to keep quiet and that's why she says things as they are.

Regarding the quote he made from the famous critic Lolita Cortés, he said that before he used to laugh at what the person he admires and loves a lot said at the time, but now he understands it, because the people who deserve to be inside the Academy are those who have respect, perseverance, discipline and education.

The video message ended by wishing a happy day of kings for his fans, however, the singer left an extensive message more dedicated to all those who have been criticizing his attitude in the program and ensuring that he copies his character from Lú in the Netflix Elite series.

Photo: Screenshot / Instagram



In the extensive message he stated that throughout his career he has suffered criticism, bullying, bad comments, insults and machismo, that is why he decided not to remain silent and although many make fun and call her superb, she knows that she is a person with humility and very sincere, that is why he spoke with "ovaries" so that they know that he can defend himself from whoever he is.

Photo: Screenshot / Instagram



According to his writing, for two years he learned not to remain silent before anyone, and although people believe that it is based on his Elite character, the truth is that it is not so, over the years as an artist he has learned to defend himself and let himself be underestimated just for being a young woman and knows how much it has cost him to get where he is, that is why he asks for respect from anyone.