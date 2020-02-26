Entertainment

Danna Paola encouraging Broncano to take a shot at 'La Resistencia' we are all

February 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
  • Danna Paola visited La Resistencia yesterday and has achieved what no other guest has achieved: that David Broncano drink alcohol!
  • The viral video of Danna Paola that everyone talks about.

    There is less than a month left until season 3 of Elite opens and the actors in the series are promoting these days in different media. The program of The resistance, which has become a must for artists, athletes, singers and prominent people from different sectors, yesterday received Danna Paola, one of the most iconic students of the Las Encinas Institute.

    The Mexican, who was already well-known in her country, has worked in Spain with her salt shaker and her art, and also thanks to the songs she has recently released (she is also a singer), like 'Hey Pablo', last summer.

    And so he entered the set of The resistance, stomping and saying good night with knife in hand (some guests are dedicated to tearing or breaking the new armchair that Broncano has on stage, to leave his mark).

    DANNA PAOLA GETS BRONCANO DRINKS ALCOHOL IN THE RESISTANCE

    Drinking alcohol is harmful to health. Starting there, we applaud Broncano because he is a confessed abstemious, that is, he does not drink alcoholic beverages. In The resistance He has said it several times, so we never expected it to be right there where he tried the tequila (for the first time?).

    The flask was thrown from the seats of the public and said it was "water." Danna did not hesitate to try it and invite Broncano To do the same. And what happened was epic in the program, because it is something that, in the life of the presenter, does not happen. And just for that, we would also have been Danna Paola.

    Here you can watch the full interview.

