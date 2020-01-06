Danna Paola crossed out as vulgar and believed she defends herself with everything

Share it:

After Danna Paola claimed the participant of the Academy and today expelled Gigrán, for having called her cule $% when she was in the house where she took classes with her classmates, the singer has been criticized.

And it is that many Internet users branded her as arrogant and rude for allegedly ridiculing the young man, who did not know what to do when the artist faced him in the middle of the program, because her reaction also gave much to talk about, that is why Danna defended herself in their networks as follows.

There are many people who do not know my personality 100% who do not know my career or believe that they know me just for having seen me grow on television and in this industry … ", says part of the statement.

People who really know me know that I am very sincere and humility is the most important thing for this race, but if I have the ovaries to defend myself from whoever it is, at least, and I think we should all learn to give ourselves our place. At some point, Danna wrote.

Remember that many Internet users who made memes about Danna's statements made mention of her character in the Spanish Elite series where she plays Lucrecia a strong character who faces everyone in any way to get ahead.

"Danna Paola got the Lucrecia from Elite. Very good," "Rather, she saw that the role worked and she stayed in the ….. she knows what she has to do to earn a rating," "Maybe she loved it a lot. Lucrecia and want to adopt things from her, she gave it life, it seems great to me! "," You were rude to the kid, sarcastic, "they wrote to the girl.