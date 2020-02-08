Danna Paola baby !: the singer causes tenderness with her childhood PHOTO

The singer and actress Danna Paola caused feelings of tenderness among his followers of Instagram when sharing one Photo yours from 20 years ago.

Danna Paola She is very active in her social networks and always consents to her fans with sexy images of her, where she shows her lifestyle, beautiful outfits and elaborate makeup.

However, this time it was all different and the participant of the series 'Elite' chose to publish a Photo from when I was a little girl about 4 years old.

“1999-201. It was just a game, ”wrote the performer of musical success 'Notoriety' by referring to his childhood relationship with the artistic world as a way of The games of a baby.

The post virtually broke Instagram of Danna PaolaWell, he got more than 1 million likes in a few hours and hundreds of comments where the charisma that the judge of the musical reality has always had is recognized 'The academy'.

