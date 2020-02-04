Danna Paola and Yuya exchange love messages on Instagram

Share it:

Youtuber Yuya turned out to be a fervent admirer of singer and actress Danna Paola, who serves as a judge on the reality show La Academia de Televisión Azteca.

After seeing a post on Danna Paola's Instagram, Yuya reacts to her and expresses that she is very pretty, to which Danna Paola thanks her with another affectionate comment.

Danna Paola continues to add followers on social networks and one more is youtuber Yuya, who has publicly expressed how much she admires her.

What a pretty little face, ”Yuya writes to Danna Paola, and she replies:“ Pretty you. ”

The two celebrities accompany their comments with heart emoticons.

In the image that Danna Paola receives Yuya's comments, she appears in a green dress and accumulates more than one million likes and thousands of comments.