Danna Paola and the alleged hint that sends Eleazar Gómez with Sodio

February 17, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
There is no doubt that Danna Paola likes the controversy and that the release of her song Sodio is giving much to talk about, but not because of how sticky it has become, but because of a clear hint for one of her ex-boyfriends.

And who came out in social networks was Eleazar Gómez, with whom he had a secret affair several years ago and it is that as everyone knows, both celebrities met while they recorded the soap opera Dare to dream.

But it was a verse that left users doubting about the actor's sexuality and it is that he emphasized that he could be gay, so Eleazar was immediately questioned by the press and this answered:

I have not heard the song right now in the dressing rooms they told me something like that, but I do not know, said Eleazar with a laugh about the video of who his partner was in the past.

Remember that Danna Paola rarely talks about her romances, because she prefers to keep her private life very far from the press, but when something is released, her fans go crazy because they want to see the actress happy too.

So far Danna's video has more than ten million views, as well as comments of all kinds.

"I love the work of this woman, definitely, this kind of music is of quality", "We agree that Danna Paola is becoming an LGBT idol," they write to Danna on the subject.

